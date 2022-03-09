Egypt: PM Confers With UN-Habitat Official On Preparations for WUF 2024

8 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli has praised cooperation between Cairo and the UN Human Settlement Program (UN-Habitat), noting that Egypt is fully prepared to host the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF) 2024.

Madbouli, in a meeting with Director of UN-Habitat Regional Office for Arab States Erfan Ali Tuesday, reviewed preparations for the WUF 2024.

The meeting also took up a number of cooperation files between Egypt and UN-Habitat.

Ali, for his part, congratulated Egypt for winning the competition to host the WUF 2024.

He posted Madbouli on preparations in Poland to host the 11th edition of the forum in June, stressing the need for Egypt to attend the event with a high-ranking delegation.

They also talked about sustainable urban development efforts and Egypt's leading role in this regard.

Madbouli cited several projects and initiatives to reduce poverty, particularly in Upper Egypt. He said his government had also issued green bonds as part of efforts to implement the new urban agenda.

