Egypt: Irrigation Minister, FAO Official Discuss Promoting Cooperation in Water Sphere

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati has discussed with FAO Assistant Director-General Abdul Hakim El-Waer ways of promoting cooperation in the water sphere.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in issues related to the water pavilion to ne organized during the fifth Cairo Water Week and the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UNFCCC, which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

During the meeting, the minister said that the fifth Cairo Water Week will be held under the rubric "Water at the Heart of Climate Action", as the State gives top priority to the water issue and its crucial role in climate change.

The recommendations which will be issued from the Cairo Water Week will be discussed during Sharm el-Shekih-hosted COP27, he further said.

There are a host of ongoing international initiatives in order to enlist water issue on the agenda of climate action, he went on to say.

The minister, meanwhile, said that several world countries, including Iraq, South Sudan and Nigeria, asked to benefit from Egypt's expertise in field of water management, noting that the ministry provides all the necessary support to the Arab and African countries in water resources sphere.

MENA