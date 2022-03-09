Egypt Reports 923 New Covid Cases

The Health Ministry said Monday night that 923 new coronavirus cases were detected in Egypt in the past 24 hours, upping the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 491,892.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 25 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24,222.

As many as 1,008 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 422,223 so far, the spokesman said.