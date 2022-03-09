Egypt: Sisi to Head to Riyadh On Official Visit to Saudi Arabia

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will leave on Tuesday for Riyadh on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In statements, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the visit falls within the framework of the deeply-rooted ties and cooperation between Egypt and Saudi Arabia at all levels.

During his visit to the Saudi Kingdom, President Sisi will discuss bilateral ties with Saudi King Salman bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdel Aziz, the spokesman added.

The two sides will also discuss a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest during the current stage, a matter that requires mobilizing efforts to protect the Arab national security, the spokesman said.