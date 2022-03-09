Egypt: International Women's Day 2022

The world celebrates International Women's Day, which falls on the eighth of March of each year, including the celebration of women, their struggle and sacrifices.

A Brief History of International Women's Day

1- The celebration of this occasion dates back to the holding of the first conference of the International Women's Democratic Federation, which was held in Paris 1945.

2- Some researchers suggest that the historical background of the celebration dates back to the women's strikes in the United States of America a century and a half ago.

3- In 1856, thousands of women took to the streets of New York City to protest against the inhumane conditions at work.

4- On March 8, 1908, thousands of textile workers demonstrated in the streets of New York carrying pieces of bread and bouquets of flowers.

5- The Bread and Roses demonstrations on March 8 marked the beginning of an enthusiastic feminist movement within the United States.

6- The celebration of March 8 of each year began as American Women's Day in memory of the New York demonstrations of 1908.

7- In 1977, most countries in the world chose March 8 as the date for the celebration of women, turning it into International Women's Day.

8- In some countries, such as China, Russia and Cuba, women get leave on this day.

United Nations

On International Women's Day 2022, the United Nations celebrates the theme "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow", recognizing the various contributions of women and girls around the world who lead the task of adapting, mitigating and responding to climate change to build A more sustainable future for all.

Achieving sustainable development and consolidating equality

According to the United Nations, promoting gender equality in the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the biggest global challenges we face in the twenty-first century.

Women are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change than men, they make up the majority of the world's poor and are more dependent on natural resources that are particularly threatened by climate change.

Achieving sustainable development and equality if we want to achieve sustainable development and consolidate gender equality, as we cannot enjoy a sustainable or equal future without achieving gender equality.