Ghana's sensational middle distance athlete Alex Amankwah has qualified for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Alex on Sunday ran a new indoor record in 800m of 1:46.47 at Meet of Champions at the Gately Track and Field Centre - Chicago, IL.

He has now joined Sean Safo-Antwi who has also qualified for the 60m dash in the World Athletics Indoor Championships which is set to take place on March 18-20, 2022.