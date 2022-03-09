Ghana: How the Regions, Districts Celebrated Independence Day

From Battor in the North Tongu District in the Volta Region that KAFUI GATI reported that the District Chief Executive of North Tongu District (DCE) Mr Divine Osborne Fenu, challenged school children to continue to exhibit the values of nationalism and patriotism if they were to succeed in life.

According to him, Ghanaians needed to stick to its values bequeathed to them by their forefathers to enable them make meaningful development in the communities.

From Koforidua, AmaTekyiwaaAmpaduAgyeman reports that the Eastern Regional celebration was marked by a colourful ceremony which attracted hundreds of people from all walks of life to catch a glimpse at the Koforidua Jubilee Park.

About 15 public and private basic schools, seven Senior High Schools (SHS), eight cadet contingents from the various Senior High Schools and one Special school, school for deaf also matched beautifully to the admiration of the public.

In his address, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Acheampong stated that the theme for this year's independence anniversary was relevant and appropriate considering the current stage of the country's development.

Our Correspondent in Tamale reports that 35 contingents from primary, Junior High and Senior High Schools as well as members from the security services took part in the Parade held in the Tamale Metropolis.

The Northern Regional Minister, AlhajiSaaniAlhassanShaibu, called on Ghanaians to support the government to develop the nation.

He noted that development was a shared responsibility, hence the need for every citizen to contribute his or her quota to the sustainable growth and development of the country.

"Development should be seen as a collective responsibility. Therefore, we can make breakthroughs if we collectively work together to challenge the status quo", he said.

JoycelineNatallyCudjoe reports from Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly that the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye called on the citizenry to work together as a united nation in building the economy of the country.

He said this while addressing a parade organised by the assembly in collaboration with the Ayawaso Central Municipal Education for school children to mark this year's Independence Day celebration.

KEN AFEDZI-KPONE reports fromKpone-Katamanso that the Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel OkoeAmanquah has urged Ghanaians to do away with partisan politics and tribal divisiveness and forge ahead in unity for national development.

"If we identify ourselves as Ghanaians with a common purpose and put our shoulders to the wheels, Ghana would bounce back from the shackles of COVID-19 and accompanying economic nosedive", he said.

On education, MrAmanquah said the Assembly was undertaking numerous infrastructural projects to improve the standard of education in the municipality.

Municipal Director of Education, Harry Evans Arthur mentioned that increased enrollment of students in relation to the existing classroom blocks had been hampering teaching and learning in the municipality.

Notwithstanding that, he expressed satisfaction at the performance of students in the municipality and hoped that if the needed infrastructure was put in place to ease congestion in the schools, performance would be better.

The occasion was used to recognize and award deserving students in which Aninpong Ruth Takyiwaa now studying at Wesley Girls Senior High School, emerged the overall best student in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Municipality.

DANIEL AMOO reports from NgleshieAmanfro that 1,027 persons including private and public-schoolchildren, teachers, cadets, market women, taxi drivers and TUC members marched past the dais, while the Metropolitan Chief Executive took the salute.

Addressing the crowd Mr. Joseph Stephen Nyarni, the Municipal chief Executive said the government over the last five years had made progress in areas such as job creation, agriculture, education, health, and digitization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the united front in the sub-region helped to overcome the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19. He said the Assembly would do all it could to help the communities grow.

ANITA ANKRAH reports from the Ayawaso East Municipality that MCE, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adam-Kuta said the theme was appropriate and timely considering the devastation caused by COVID-19.

Haijia Adam-Kuta expressed her gratitude to the teachers, the security services and to the students for their spectacular performance for the occasion.

The Municipal Director of Education, MsAdesaTassa who reviewed about 467 students of 16 at the Kawukudi Park, said as much as the Ghana Education Service was resolved to develop citizens through education and training there were few challenges that needed immediate attention.