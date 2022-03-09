Ghana: Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Rewards Teachers in Constituency

Tarkwa — Eleven teachers received awards at the maiden Duker teachers' awards held yesterday at the University of Mines and Technology, (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the Tarkwa -Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The event, which was on the theme "Enriching education in the Tarkwa- Nsuaem Municipality", was designed to recognise and motivate hardworking teachers in the area.

The overall best teacher, Mr Shadrack Oteng, received a brand new vehicle.

Vida Asare of New Atuabo John Taylor Basic School, emerged the best headteacher; Andrew Amoah for Senior High category, Lucinder Benyiwa Aggrey of Nsuaem MA Basic, for JHS; and Sampson Joe Abban, Tarkwa Banso Catholic Primary, for primary category.

They also received various awards including deep freezers.

In his speech, the Member of Parliament of Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mr George Mireku Duker, explained that the event was in line with a resolution he made to headteachers in the municipality on December 27, 2021 at Hotel de Hilda at Tarkwa.

He mentioned that, as a former teacher, issues relating to education had been his topmost priority since he assumed political office.

Mr Duker, who is also a Deputy Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, assured that the event would be held annually, and called on all stakeholders to support in making it one of the best awarding schemes in the Country.

Again, he said " As we celebrate the teachers' Awards, we will soon, by the middle of the year, outdoor a new mechanism called the Tarkwa -Nsuaem Teachers 'Fund that could among others sustain this scheme. The purpose of establishing such a fund is to help address genuine pressing needs of teachers in the municipality. "

In the course of the year, the board of trustees and all modalities, would be announced, Mr Duker told the gathering.

Mr Duker noted that people had risen to their current levels "just because of some impacts made by most of our teachers."

He said his vision to institute this awards scheme, stemmed from the various sacrifices made by teachers in the Municipality and elsewhere to impact on the children towards their bright future.

"I am personally aware of the various challenges faced by our teachers and I believe that, the institution of this award scheme, is one leg towards recognising and motivating their efforts and supporting their needs. I am very optimistic that, it is a rightful step towards enriching education in the municipality."

Mr Duker said, since he became the Member of Parliament, he had given out over 800 scholarships to students and donated motorcycles to some schools and Desktop Computers, Printer & Projector to the Municipal Education Directorate.

He commended the outgone Municipal Education Director, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah, and the Award Scheme Committee for their dedication and neutrality towards the scheme.

The Vice Chancellor, UMaT, Prof. Richard Amankwah, said the university was not surprised about the event saying "Mr Duker has been a good friend of UMaT."