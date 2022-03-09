Ghana: 2022/2023 Shs Placement Out Next Week - DG GES

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the Ghana Education Service (GES) will release the results of placement for Senior High Schools for the commencement of the 2022/23 academic year by the close of next week.

This follows the release of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination results by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in Accra on Monday, February 28.

The placement to be done by the Computerised School Placement System (CSPS) Secretariat will see students placed in the over 750 public Senior High Schools across the country.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times via telephone, the Director-General of the GES, Professor KwasiOpoku-Amankwah said the service had already commenced with the selection and placement processes and all things being equal the list would be released for students to access their schools.

Falling short of providing the number of students to be placed for the 2022/23 academic year, he said theteam was working everything out, stressing that "What we are currently doing is looking at the attrition figures to come out with the exact number of students who qualified for placement."

Prof.Opoku-Amankwa said the service was working within its time-table to ensure that, the student go to school as scheduled.

He assured that all qualified students would be placed to enable them to have access to SHS under the government's Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy.

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females wrote the exams.

They included; 61 persons with visual impairment; 321 hearing impairment while 86 had special assessment needs due to other conditions.

The total entry figure was 7.61 per cent higher than the 2020 entry of 531,707 whereas in all 18,028 schools presented candidates for the examination, which was administered at 2,158 centres.

Out of the total number of candidates who registered, 7,315 (1.28 per cent) were absent.