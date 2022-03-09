Ghana: Can Leaders Kotoko Account for Bechem United Today?

Porcupine Warriors Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be seeking to embed their grip at the league's summit and make a rapid return to winning ways when they storm Bechem as guests of Bechem United in their outstanding week-19 Ghana Premier League clash this afternoon.

Kick-off is slated at 3.pm.

The outstanding tie was necessitated by the GHALCA President's Cup which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium between sworn rivals - Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on Friday.

Hearts upstaged the Porcupines 2-1 on a stimulating night of football with pacey substitute Patrick Razak producing a late dazzler to deflate the spirited fight-back of the Asanteman lads.

It was a night of anguish for Kotoko who have sworn to restore the smiles on the faces of their faithful in Bechem, this afternoon.

Kotoko lead the charge on 40 points - and have opened up an imposing 10 points separating them from this afternoon's opponents; but will come into the game blazing on all guns - aware any slip could be hazardous to their title ambitions.

Already, second-placed Aduana Stars (33) and Great Olympics (32) are breathing down their neck and they cannot be careless on the road.

However, the Asanteman lads are coming against a home team that is equally determined and hungry to win and join the chasing pack as the campaign rolls into the 20th-week this weekend.

The Bechem Hunters are playing some tantalising velocity of football of late, and are treacherous when displaying in front of their pet crowd at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park.

To accomplish the task, however, the Bechem lads would have to put the brakes on Kotoko's Cameroonian duo - Frank Etouga Mbella and George Mfuege, who have been in blistering form this season with a total of 17 goals.

Though Bechem United head coach Kasim Mingle says he is not really bothered about the menace posed by the Cameroonians, they still cannot take their eyes off them.

Mbella's 13-goal haul has been cut to one by Aduana's Bright Adjei whose spectacular away goal ditched King Faisal in Kumasi on Sunday. This is why Mbella could be dangerous on the afternoon.

In the other outstanding GPL game tomorrow, resurgent Hearts will host low-flying WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians are currently placed eighth with 26 points, while WAFA (18 points) are languishing at the penultimate spot on the log.