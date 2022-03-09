Tunisia: Certe Calls for Generalisation of Grey and Rainwater Reuse Pilot Experiences

Tunis/Tunisia — The Water Researches and Technologies Centre (CERTE) on Tuesday called for the implementation and the generalisation of the pilot experiences conducted in the field of grey and rain water reuse under the NAWAMED project, and the development of an adequate legal framework for such reuse, during a workshop on "regulations and urban planning tools to encourage the reuse of non-conventional water in Tunisia," organised in Tunis.

The Nature Based Solutions for Domestic Water Reuse in Mediterranean Countries project (NAWAMED), developed under the ENI CBC Mediterranean Sea Basin Programme, the largest Cross-Border Cooperation (CBC) initiative implemented by the EU under the European Neighbourhood Instrument (ENI), aims at changing the urban water management practice by mean of innovative, sustainable, and low-cost treatment technologies, applicable in a decentralised way, to replace the use of potable water with good quality of NCW in 5 Mediterranean countries, namely Tunisia, Italy, Jordan, Malta and Lebanon.It was launched in September 2019 and is expected to run until September 2022. CERTE is the national coordinator of the project in Tunisia.

Taking the floor, NAWAMED project coordinator Latifa Bousselmi underlined that "the project aims at reusing non-conventional water, especially grey water (water from showers, bathtubs, sinks, washing machines and dishwashers) and rainwater in the urban environment using nature-based solutions."

"Nature-based recovery solutions are inspired by the way nature itself treats water in rivers, wetlands and natural ecosystems that have a natural purifying power. These solutions consist mainly of artificial wetlands, sustainable urban drainage systems, green walls, water reuse facilities, etc," she explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such solutions will help, Bousselmi indicated, optimise water resources management by encouraging the multi-purpose use of non-conventional water and fostering the creation of green zones and micro-climates adapted to climate change.

She pointed out that "this know-how has been developed within CERTE and that several pilot stations for the recovery of grey and rain water have been set up under the NAWAMED project.

When asked about the obstacles that have hindered wastewater reuse in Tunisia so far, the official said that "CERTE has been working since 1985 on issues related to wastewater reuse and that this reuse has always been part of national water strategies. However, to date, Tunisia recycles barely 5% of treated wastewater, which indicates that there is clearly a problem in this regard.

"The problem is not technical or one of research," she specified, adding that the technology and know-how are there but it is clearly a problem of governance, awareness and social and environmental awareness."