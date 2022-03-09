Kenya: Makueni Women Rep Quits Gubernatorial Race After Talks With Kalonzo

Makueni — Makueni Women Representative Rose Museo has declared that she will defend her seat in the upcoming 2022 General Elections.

Museo who intended to vie for the governor's seat disclosed that she shelved her ambitions after extensive consultations with the Wiper Democratic Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Further, she said that there was still a lot to be done for women in the county, hence the need to be in a position she could address issues affecting them in close partnership with the women in the area.

"I know there is still a lot to do for women in the county and I want to work closely with you when serving you from the Women Representative in Parliament. That is why our party leader after wide consultations with others allowed me to vie for this position," said Museo while addressing women at Unoa Sports Ground in Wote town on Tuesday during the celebration of International Women's Day.

In another development, the Makueni County Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed that they have formed 30 Community Based Organizations (CBOs) that were articulating women issues in the wards.

During the function, Museo revealed that she has been able to provide tents to women and youth groups besides giving them 6,000 water tanks to women that has mitigated the problem of water scarcity.

On the incident that happened along Forest road in Nairobi, she condemned the boda boda riders who stripped the woman saying they should be prosecuted. She pointed out that men should respect women in the community as that is the plan of God.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Imagine if it was your mother, daughter or sister. Women are to be loved by men. There is no need to beat women," she said.

The MPs who accompanied her were included Kibwezi East Jessica Mbalu, Mbooni Erastus Kivasu, Kilome Thaddaeus Nzambia and Kaiti Joshua Kimilu vowed to support her bid saying she had performed well in helping women of Makueni County.

On her part, Mbalu observed that Museo has been able to assist widows, People Living with Disability (PDW) and vulnerable women and men in the county.

Addressing the function, Kimilu called upon local politicians to popularise the Wiper Party to ensure they have more Members of County Assembly, Governor and Members of Parliament in the coming 2022 general elections.

The leaders also condemned the forest road incident saying the police should conduct investigations and arrest all the culprits involved in harassing the woman after she accidentally hit a boda boda rider.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day was "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable tomorrow". - Kna