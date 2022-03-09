Lesotho Pension Payments Go Digital

Leribe — LESOTHO is digitalizing its pension payment systems to enhance delivery of this vital service to the elderly and disabled citizens.

The Ministry of Social Development has adopted M-Pesa and EcoCash mobile phone-based money transfer services for the project.

Keketso Sello, the Acting Minister of Social Development, said the ministry was aware of the effectiveness the two brought in transferring cash in the country.

He said the digital transfers would allow the above-mentioned groups to withdraw the money at times convenient to them.

This would also save the disadvantaged members of society the hassle of queues at distribution centres and harsh weather conditions.

"Social Development officers will disseminate information regarding the new system through different media platforms to the chiefs, the public and community councilors," Sello stated.

Mpho Makhetha, the Public Relations Officer at Social Development, said the process will commence in the next financial year.

"The sensitisation on the system started in 2019, together with collection of cell numbers," she stated to CAJ News Africa.

The process is projected for completion in two years.

Thousands of Lesotho's population of 2,1 million people are reliant on pensions.

The country has not been spared the effects of COVID-19, which saw the economy decline by over 5 percent in 2020.

It is forecast to grow by more than 4 percent in 2022.

- CAJ News