Tunisia: Interior Ministry Terminates Two House-Arrest Decisions

Tunis/Tunisia — The Interior Ministry said on Monday evening it has terminated two house-arrest decisions imposed since last December 31 on two people against the background of information about their alleged involvement in a case of public security.

The ministry did not explicitly reveal in a press release, the identity of the two persons in question, but the date of December 31, 2021, suggests that they are vice-president of the Ennahdha movement Noureddine Bhiri and former security official Fethi Beldi.

The Department assured that "it was decided on the same date, to terminate the two house arrest decisions taken against the two people in question until the judiciary takes the necessary legal measures against them."

To this effect, the governors of Bizerte and Manouba will oversee the enforcement of this decision, the ministry specified, adding that "the decision to lift the house arrest follows the setting up of the Provisional Supreme Judicial Council (CSM) and the existence of legal investigations referred to the courts." The house-arrest decision was decreed "in full respect for human rights," with regard to the right to visits and medical care," the ministry insisted, pointing out that "the two peoples' health state is "normal" according to medical reports, the latest of which was drawn up on the very day of the house-arrest termination decision."