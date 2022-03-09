Tunisia: Women's Access Rate to Decision-Making Posts Up to 37 Percent

Tunis/Tunisia — "Women's access rate to decision-making posts in Tunisia edged up to 37% against 25.7% in 2016," Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Haj Moussa said on Tueday.

The Tunisian women have achieved major gains in several fields notably at the political level, she told the media on the fringes of the Arab Congress organised in Tunisia on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The minister further indicated that it is today necessary to reinforce equality between the two sexes to guarantee a better sharing of social roles in private and public spaces.

She pointed out in this regard, that the enforcement of current laws requires the adherence of all stakeholders so as to change mentalities and social practices.

There is also need to boost women's economic empowerment, she added, specifying that only 6% to 7% of women are currently running agricultural projects, while the female workforce in the agricultural sector accounts for about three quarters.

Amel Haj Moussa announced on the occasion, the launch of the "Raydet" programme for the economic empowerment, leadership and investment based on social gender.

"Indeed, the effective gender equality cannot be achieved without women's economic empowerment and the guarantee of their right to access funding and technology to facilitate the marketing of their products in domestic and global markets," she said, calling for devising a joint Arab strategy in this field.

Representatives of regional and international financial institutions and organisations are taking part in this three-day congress aimed to share experiences to ensure Arab women's economic and social empowerment and step up their role in the achievement of sustainable development goals.