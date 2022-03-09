Tunisia: Justice Minister Unveils Main Axes of Reform Strategy for Judiciary and Penitentiary System

7 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Justice, Leila Jeffal, unveiled on Monday the main axes of the new strategy for the reform of the judicial and penitentiary system.

The aim is to develop the infrastructure and establish a coherent prison system to avoid recidivism, she said at the opening of the annual conference of directors of prisons and rehabilitation.

Quoted in a statement of the department, the minister called for a "revision" of the penal code and the code of criminal procedure that would reduce the use of prison sanctions, calling, in this regard, to improve the conditions of detention of children in conflict with the law and to facilitate their integration.

The minister seized the opportunity to commend the efforts made by prison staff who, she said, work in difficult conditions due to prison overcrowding, a "major concern" that is at the forefront of her department's priorities, according to the same statement.

The conference was attended by several personalities and representatives of national and international organisations working in this field.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X