Tunisia: Justice Minister Unveils Main Axes of Reform Strategy for Judiciary and Penitentiary System

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Justice, Leila Jeffal, unveiled on Monday the main axes of the new strategy for the reform of the judicial and penitentiary system.

The aim is to develop the infrastructure and establish a coherent prison system to avoid recidivism, she said at the opening of the annual conference of directors of prisons and rehabilitation.

Quoted in a statement of the department, the minister called for a "revision" of the penal code and the code of criminal procedure that would reduce the use of prison sanctions, calling, in this regard, to improve the conditions of detention of children in conflict with the law and to facilitate their integration.

The minister seized the opportunity to commend the efforts made by prison staff who, she said, work in difficult conditions due to prison overcrowding, a "major concern" that is at the forefront of her department's priorities, according to the same statement.

The conference was attended by several personalities and representatives of national and international organisations working in this field.