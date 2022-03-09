Tunisia: Evacuation of Tunisian Community in Ukraine At Centre of Phone Conversation Between Jerandi and His Romanian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi had, on Monday, a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu.

Quoted in a statement, Jerandi expressed Tunisia's gratitude for the support and assistance it has received from the Romanian authorities in recent days, particularly during the evacuation process of members of the Tunisian community in Ukraine.

"Romania has facilitated the evacuation of Tunisian nationals stranded in Ukraine in the best conditions," Jerandi said, quoted in the same statement.

For his part, the Romanian Foreign Minister praised the efforts made by the Tunisian authorities in the evacuation process, reaffirming his country's willingness to continue coordinating actions with Tunisia to ensure the safety of members of the Tunisian community.

On this occasion, the two ministers reviewed the means to strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation in various fields, calling, in this regard, to prepare well for the upcoming events, including the Tunisian-Romanian Joint Commission.