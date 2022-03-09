Liberia: Alpha Frowns On Increase in Rape Cases

8 March 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Alpha Phi Kappa has expressed its displeasure over the increase in rape and other forms of sexual based violence in the country against women and children. In a statement issued over the weekend, the group said,

"These shameful and senseless acts of aggression against this important cohort in our society present a clear threat and danger to peace, stability, and to the attainment of the full potential of women and girls.

"The men of Alph Phi Alpa fraternity incorporated, Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter categorically condemns these senseless acts against women and girls and we condemn any person who would in any way seek to provide refuge to those who perpetrate these crimes. Our message is clear and unequivocal; these crimes against women and girls must immediately cease".

In pursuing the full potential of women and girls in our society, we want to thank the government for the amendment of the new penal code of June 1976 Chapter 14, section 14.70 , 14.71 the rape law, bringing into for the new rape law of 2006.

We believe this is an important first step in the right direction and raising awareness about rape and sexual assault while also giving amplified voice to the concerns of survivors and families across this country.

