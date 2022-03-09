Kenya: Police Seek 20 Days to Hold Suspects in Forest Road Assault Incident

9 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police are now seeking twenty days to hold sixteen boda boda riders involved in the Forest Road assault incident as they complete their investigations.

The suspects who include boda boda riders, matatu conductors, and drivers will remain at the Gigiri Pilce station until Thursday when the court will make a ruling on the application by t he prosecution.

According to the prosecution, police need more time to conduct investigations which they say is complex and involve forensic analysis so as to ascertain which suspects were involved in the incident.

Following the incident, the government waived licence fees for all Boda Boda riders.

Speaking during a forum with riders at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, the CS stated that genuine operators will have to be registered afresh.

He pointed out that the exercise will be conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority following which they will be issued with Smart Cards.

