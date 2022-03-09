Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Youths Receive Chicks for Poultry Projects

9 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

YOUTHS from Chitungwiza's Teen Rescue Mission Trust a non- profit youth organisation against drug abuse have received 700 chicks and chicken feed from the Loving Mums of the Chinese Business Association in Zimbabwe.

The donation is meant to get the youths off the streets and refrain from taking drugs and harmful substances through empowering them with poultry projects.

The handover ceremony was attended by the acting permanent secretary from Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Dr Edmos Mtetwa who represented Minister Prof Paul Mavima.

Speaking on behalf of Prof Mavima, Dr Mtetwa said there was need to create synergies that compliment Government efforts in fighting against drug and substance abuse.

"The key role played by Teen Rescue Mission Trust within the Chitungwiza community and beyond to curb drug abuse is highly commendable.

"They engage in raising awareness, counselling and life-skill training programmes facilitation to keep the youths occupied and stay away from drug abuse," said Dr Mtetwa.

He also congratulated the director of Teen Rescue Mission Trust Mr Abraham Matuka for the great work of empowering youths in Chitungwiza.

Mrs Li Manjuana from Loving Mums of the Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association said they were passionate for charity work and would want to help more youths in the country in various income generating projects.

"We want to say, from the Chinese community in Zimbabwe, we are a loving family and we are pleased to say we will continue to support youth projects. We must have our youths empowered so as to fight drug abuse, early pregnancy and crime," she said.

Mr Matuka thanked the Loving Mums of the Zimbabwe Chinese Business Association and said the donation will go a long way in helping the youths as they will become self-employed.

