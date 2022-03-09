Tanzania: Tucta Hails Samia On 'New Tone' of Leadership

TRADE Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) has said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has brought in a 'new tone' of leadership that signifies women's strength and capability as Tanzania joins the rest of the world to celebrate 'Women's International Day'.

Speaking during Tucta's Women Wing's congregation held in Dar es Salaam a day before the marking of the women's global celebrations, Tucta's Secretary, Hery Nkunda said that President Samia has harmonized the country and that she has 'remarkably' put the difference from the previous leaderships.

"We have had different leaderships that also worked hard for the country, but since President Samia took the executive power, she has come up with a different approach. Honestly, everyone feels secure since she solves national issues amicably," he said.

Adding that "She has managed to bring this nation to unity and stay focused for development.

Speaking earlier before Nkunda who was the guest of honour, Rehema Ludanga, the Chairperson of Tucta's National Women Wing, said that Tanzania has made good strides in promoting women's welfare and development in various sectors.

She said that the holding of power by women in two out of three national pillars of the country, the Executive and the Parliament is an example of that achievement attained so far.

"We have President Samia in the Executive and Dr Tulia Ackson in the Parliament, this signifies that these visionary women leaders can do it.

"As if that is not enough, we have also the first Defence Minister in the history of the country and several other female ministers and Deputy Ministers, apart from those holding different leadership positions in public and the private sector."

"We have also others leading several local and international organisations, others who are pioneering in various business and social sectors, apart from the women who work hard wherever they are to keep their living," she said.

Ludanga said women were in the past relegated to lower grounds, but recently, they have shown potential for their country, thanks to the government, institutions and their own initiatives taken to change the situation.

She however urged women in the country to bring unity among themselves and their societies, being honest and work hard for the country.

She said the aim of the International Women's Day was not only to celebrate achievements attained so far, but to remind the societies the value of women and stop all the kinds of violence, including gender injustice.

The congregation was supported by among others, Occupational Safety and Health Authority, Workers Compensation Fund and National Social Security Fund (NSSF).