Tanzania: Sports Family Celebrate Women's Day

IN celebrating the International Women's Day, Simba in collaboration with the Mo Dewji Foundation, issued a donation to the Segerea women's prison.

The club Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez led the envoy accompanied by Simba Queens and other club officials.

Barbara told the press that it's their moral responsibility as the club and foundation to give back to society during the visit.

"Today is the International Women's Day; Simba Club, in collaboration with the Mo Dewji Foundation, have come to Segerea women's prison to offer material assistance. What we have done today, we did it last year. Thus, this is our yearly event; it is our style of celebration to mark this special day.

Last year we visited orphanages and provided various humanitarian aids, but today we choose to come here to Segerea."

The Superintendent of Prisons, Yunge Saganda thanked the club's leadership for their support while urging other institutions to emulate that example.

"Prisoners are isolated from the community, but they need social services like others, I sincerely congratulate the leadership of Simba for this assistance, and I ask you sometimes if you get a chance to come again," said SP Saganda.

Other than Simba, the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) had events to celebrate the big event. The Dar es Salaam and Arusha Women teams visited a rehab centre for girls (aged 14-20yrs) and provided them with food and groceries.

Through their website, the association noted that the motive of the visit is to build the culture of togetherness and give back to the community, especially to the needy ones.

The ongoing Women Bilateral Series took a detour yesterday as they took time to celebrate International Women's day by serving the community.

Morogoro Women Team toured Tanga last weekend and their tour proved to be a great contest.

However, both teams visited an orphanage centre in the Tanga region yesterday and provided the homeless kids with food and groceries.

The day was filled with emotions. The association noted that it always believes it is important to be part of the society and encourages all the players that have come through the development program to build a culture of giving back to the community by building up selfless customs in their DNA.

The kids and the caretakers were moved by the visit of both cricket teams and their leaders. They praised the association for creating a pathway for other sports associations to realize the importance of community service.