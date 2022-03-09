Tanzania: Stakeholders Tout Improved Working Conditions for Women Journalists

KEY media stakeholders have advocated for better working conditions for women journalists to ensure their full and meaningful involvement and participation in the media.

They have emphasized the importance of policies that safeguard women's safety. Furthermore, working conditions for women journalists are frequently unhealthy and risky, which calls for better policies.

The remarks were made on Tuesday at the occasion to mark International Women's Day, whose theme this year was 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.'

Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA) Executive Director, Dr Rose Reuben remarked that women journalists confront several substantial barriers to career advancement and media engagement.

"To honour this day, our association has opted to focus on sexual harassment of women journalists, both inside and outside the media, which has huge consequences for the media, the type of information to be released, and even the country's development," Dr Reuben added.

TAMWA also urged media owners, politicians and governments to be aware of sexual harassment and violence in the media, according to research conducted by the Women in News Africa (WIN) in 2021, which indicated that 41 per cent of female journalists had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

In research on the situation of sexual corruption in the media done by TAMWA in partnership with the Women Fund Tanzania (WFT) in 2021, it was discovered that women journalists had been abused physically, verbally, and even expelled.

Silence, on the other hand, has been identified as the most significant problem in those investigations. "Many women journalists do not want to speak up when they are assaulted, so they live in stress, anguish, and humiliation," said Dr Rose Reuben. "Some even leave the industry because of this kind of humiliation."

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Tanzania) has urged the government, private sector, media development institutes and associations to give women more decision-making positions in their organizations.

"Some Tanzanian newsrooms are essentially still male-dominated and women struggle to attain leadership roles or are given leadership positions only in an acting capacity," said Salome Kitomari, Chairperson of MISA-Tanzania.

She said MISA-Tanzania strongly believes that equality in media management and leadership will translate into better quality journalism in the country.

A 2019 study by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) revealed that women occupy low to middle-level positions in many Tanzanian newsrooms and often find it very difficult to attain decision-making positions even if they are better educated and experienced than their male counterparts.

The research titled "Challenging the Glass Ceiling: Study of Women in the Newsroom in Tanzania" also uncovered that female journalists are still confined to reporting less prominent news assignments.

Researchers found that there are fewer women journalists in Tanzanian newsrooms than men, even though more women graduate from journalism tertiary colleges and universities than men.