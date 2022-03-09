Tanzania, Ajax Launch Bid to Promote Tourism

IN efforts to widen scope of promoting the country's tourist attractions across the globe, the government has talked with Ajax Football Club of Netherlands to use their shirt adverts and billboards to market Tanzania's attractions.

The talks were held between the Natural Resources and Tourism Minister Damas Ndumbaro and the management of the club over the weekend.

On the part of the club management Tanja Dik, Chief Executive Officer of the Ajax stadium and Han Mouton, Finance Director of the club led the team of staff.

During the talks,Ndumbaro expressed Tanzania's commitment to partner with the Ajax Football Club in marketing its tourist attractions through adverts of jerseys and billboards at the club's stadium.

"Our talks were successful and the management of the club has welcomed our proposal and promised to forward it to the responsible commercial department. They will also get in touch with our Embassy here to see how to implement it," Ndumbaro stated.

In another development, Ndumbaro also held talks with management of the world golf club in Netherlands, the GC Burg Golf Westerpark, Zoetermeer, for the same purpose.

The minister held talks with Marketing and Events Manager of the golf club, Eline Dujardin and Trainer of the club, Ronald Mos.

Ndumbaro presented Tanzania's intention to do joint preparations for the golf festival to be named "Mt. Kilimanjaro Open" in the Netherlands.

The management of the club welcomed the idea and pledged to further communicate over the matter through the Tanzania's Embassy in the country for seeing a good way of implementing the plan.

Ndumbaro is on an official trip to the Netherlands to explore opportunities for marketing Tanzania's tourist attractions in that country.

Meanwhile, Ndumbaro got the opportunity to speak with Tanzania's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Irene Kasyanju, and the Embassy's staff.

Speaking with the Ambassador and the staff, the minister told them about the direction of the ministry in marketing the country's tourism including introduction of student packages, use of digital platforms, sports, media and popular individuals.