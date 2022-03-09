Tanzania: Pablo - Simba Guns Target Berkane

SIMBA Head Coach Pablo Franco said their focus now is their Sunday CAF Confederation Cup game against RS Berkane at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam after profitably executing their two NBC Premier League matches.

The duo meet in the fourth match of their group D of the competition and the winner will be better positioned to sail to quarters and that is what Simba target.

However, the Msimbazi Street Reds are heading into the Confederation Cup encounter full of confidence to excel as they have done well in their two Premier League's games at the same venue.

They have since scored five goals from the two league matches without conceding, which is an added factor for them to disappoint the Moroccans who won 2-0 when they met at Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco recently.

On Monday at Benjamin Mkapa venue in the city, the defending champions outclassed Dodoma Jiji 2-0 which again saw them reducing the 11-point gap with Young Africans to 8 points.

Clatous Chama scored via a spot-kick before a towering header from substitute Meddie Kagere completely sealed the deal for the hosts to bag three points and reach 37 points at the second place.

It was Kagere's sixth goal of the campaign, trailing behind Young Africans striker Fiston Mayele and Namungo's Reliants Lusajo with 10 goals each as the race for the season's golden boot continues to be thrilling.

At a post-match briefing, Franco said the good thing about his side is that players who were on the injury list have recovered and are now fit to offer their services at the club.

"The only negative information I have is about the injury of Captain John Bocco, but let's hope that it is not serious so that he can be available as we now start thinking about our match with RSB Berkane this week," he said.

Among his recovered players are Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga who was sidelined from action for a long time, but he was deployed in the closing stages of their 2-0 win over Dodoma Jiji on Monday together with Kibu Dennis.

On his part, Dodoma Jiji newly appointed coach Massoud Djuma admitted the loss saying Simba are a great team with experienced players who used well the mistakes they committed during the match.

"When you play against a team of Simba caliber, you need to be cautious throughout the match because any mistake you make, you get punished," said Djuma who once coached the Msimbazi street giants.

He however nodded that the season's league is very difficult saying excluding Yanga and Simba, no other team on the table is guaranteed to win at least five matches in a row a thing he said symbolises how tough the league is.