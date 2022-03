The former Local Government and Lands minister, Lamin Wa Juwara, has passed away at his residence in Brikama. He was 78.

The veteran politician was appointed minister of Lands from 2011 to 2012 during former president Yahya Jammeh's regime.

Wa Juwara had also served as governor of West Coast Region and one-time leader of the National Democratic Action Movement (NDAM).