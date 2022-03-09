Tanzania: Registrar of Cooperatives Demands Accountability in Saccos

REGISTRAR of Cooperative Societies, Dr Benson Ndiege called upon administrators of SACCOS countrywide to follow rules and regulations governing the running the savings and credit co-operative societies and be accountable to the members as the government gears towards major transformation of the sector.

He gave the call here yesterday when opening a meeting that brought together staff from Registrar's office and managers of SACCOS countrywide.

The meeting dwelt on how best they should operate to meet the optimum objectives of the cooperatives. Dr Ndiege said most of the SACCOS have annually been awarded adverse audit opinion simply because the managers have failed to file reports as required.

He added that the government has decided that from the next financial year, SACCOS managers with adverse reports will be taken to court and in case of embezzlement, they will have to pay from their own sources.

Following the trend, his office has come up with a special online report form, which will be filled monthly and submitted to his office so that they can keep close follow up and monitoring of the SACCOS.

He said, the move, will give his office an avenue in which, they can know the challenges and deal with them at an early stage.

"Most of the SACCOS reports are missing key documents and attachment, thus, getting the adverse opinion or qualified opinion audit reports. This training is meant to equip them with the knowledge which will support them to keep their houses in order," he insisted