Tanzania: Stocks Rally Behind Debt's Falling Yields

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchanges (DSE) equities market has continued to rally on back of failing yields on debt markets, since the turn of the year. The equities market gained almost 7.0 per cent year-todate (YTD) as Tanzania Share Index (TSI) closed at 3,807.94 points on Monday after increased by 1.79 points from last Friday.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said they have has seen a return to the equities market as a result of falling treasury yields since the beginning of this year.

"This has coincided with a rise in the local equities market, with blue-chip stocks such as NMB Bank and CRDB Bank gaining double digit price appreciation since the turn of the year as investors seeks higher returns," Mr Masumbuko said in the firm's Weekly Market Wrap-Up report.

CRDB was trading at 350/- and NMB 2,700/- a share at the close of the market session Monday. The equity market's resurgence has been fuelled largely by falling fixed income rates, which have resulted in a liquidity exodus to the equities market.

"Rates are expected to continue falling, positively impacting equities activity," Mr Masumbuko said.

The brokerage firm said the last 2-year Treasury bond auction gave a glimpse that yields are still falling across the yield curve albeit at a higher rate on both the long and short end of the curve.

"We do expect this to have a knock-on effect on bonds trading on the secondary market due to price adjustments," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zan Securities said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The firm also projected that the yields of the next 25 year Treasury bond to be auctioned next Wednesday is will continue to "drop although minimally". Consequentially, yields in the secondary market are expected to fall in the medium to short end of the yield curve, on account of sustained aggressive pricing in the primary market.

"It's unlikely that the trend will recede anytime soon with the current accommodative monetary stance by the central bank," Mr Masumbuko said.

Vertex International Securities CEO, Mateja Mgeta said the 2-year government bond latest auction results echoed their forecast as the bond was oversubscribed while yields reached a record low.

"We think these results have set an unprecedented record of suppressed yields, which might continue in the upcoming Treasuries auction," Mr Mgeta said in the firms Weekly Market Review of last week.

The Central bank sought to raise 113.8bn/- after reopened the 2-year bond but was oversubscribed by 316.3percent as investors tendered 360bn/- at a minimum price of 104/0911. The heavily oversubscription resulted to a weighted average price at 104/5439, in terms of yield that is equivalent to 5.065per cent, while currently the 1-year Treasury bill yield is at 4.81per cent.

The result of the auction showed that not only yields are falling on the long end of the yield curve but also on the short end of the curve. This is resulting to a parallel downward shift of the yield curve.