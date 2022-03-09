Uganda: Parish Development Model Is Magic Bullet to Empowering Women Economically, Says Museveni

President Museveni has said the newly launched Parish Development Model program will be key in ensuring the empowerment of women in Uganda.

Speaking during the International Women's day celebrations on Tuesday at Kololo independence grounds, Museveni said whereas women empowerment has been done through many other ways, the magic bullet is economic empowerment.

"I want everybody to understand the stimulus of women empowerment through economic empowerment. Once a woman has got her own money, she will no longer be as vulnerable as those who are depending on men for livelihood," Museveni said.

The president said by introducing Emyooga and the Parish Development Model, government intends to ensure all members of society are empowerment economically to ensure they enter the money economy.

"This(economic empowerment) is what I want you to concentrate on this time through the Parish Development Model and Emyooga. This will make big changes in society. This our broad program for social economic transformation of society including women empowerment."

He urged members of the public, including women to form saccos at parish level through which they will be assisted by government through the new program .

Other programs

Museveni explained that the ruling government's position on women has been and will always be clear for everyone to see.

"The NRM position right from the beginning, looks at the whole society with an aim of transform the whole of it. From the beginning, we focused on empowering women. In our efforts to ensure social economic transformation for all including women, we used a number of stimuli from the beginning," Museveni said.

He explained that by ensuring a strong security apparatus to maintain peace in the country, the NRM government was aiming at ensure all people, including women live peacefully in the country.

According to Museveni, other interventions in the health sector like immunization have also seen a number of people including women benefit from the fruits of the current government.

"Take a small element like immunization which has changed nature of society from 14 people in 1986 to 40 million people in just a few years. The population was not increasing in past years because of health problem."

Politics

Museveni explained that in politics, the current government made deliberate efforts to ensure women are empowered to take up various positions.

"We created these structures deliberately. When you look at parliament, if we were to look for only constituent MPs, the number of women would be smaller than now. If we had taken politics as it was at independence for all to compete , we would have only 26 women out of over 300 MPs. Because of our knowledge of society, we said let women compete with women but also have a portion of theirs," he said.

The president explained that the NRM government ensured that each district has a woman representative in parliament but also being represented in cabinet.

"When I appoint some of you Vice President and Prime Minister among others, it is an outward sign to show women can manage affairs. It doesn't manage you will all go and sleep in her house and that she shares her salary with you. That political empowerment both structurally and symbolically helps in terms of shaping views," he noted.

Museveni also mentioned Universal Primary Education which he said has helped many , including women become literate, unlike before.

"We introduced UPE and want it to be free education. You can see government schools are now full of children. Because of that education women have come up. As I speak, in 2001, the girls in schools were 24% but today, they are 49.9% of the enrollment .Literacy rate for women is 72% from 43% in 1986. If we could implement completely free education in government schools, we could move much faster."

He however noted that the biggest form of empowerment for women is in terms of finance where women can sustain themselves financially.

"In this term, I want to tell you to understand this effort of empowering women economically .Once a woman has got her own money, she will no longer be as vulnerable as those who depend on others."

Women speak out

In an interview with Nile Post, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja hailed the NRM government for championing the idea of women emancipation in the country.

"It was during the time of the NRM government that Uganda got her first female Prime Minister and I am steering the affairs of the country well. In technical arms of government, women make 47% which is something to celebrate,"Nabbanja said.

The State Minister for Karamoja affairs, Agnes Nandutu said despite the challenges, women have achieved a lot that deserves to be celebrated.

"Women have performed well in all positions they have been appointed to. Look at former Vice President Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Rebecca Kadaga as Speaker of Parliament. These have shown that women can perform exceptionally better than their male colleagues,"Nandutu noted.

She however noted that it is high time women placed in higher offices lifted their colleagues who are les privileged to ensure they also come up.

"Those of us in positions of power should walk the talk by uplifting the ordinary woman who faces a number of challenges,"Nandutu said.

The State Minister in the office of the Vice President, Diana Mutasingwa Kagyenyi said it had never been heard of, for women to actively participate in the politics of the country until the NRM government into power.

"We thank President Museveni for ensuring women move out of the kitchen. Women are now into politics and business unlike before. I am only 31 and serving as an MP and a minister. It is a great feat for a youth and woman to be appointed a minister," Mutasingwa said.

She however urged women not to be held back by challenges they might face during their day today life.

The numbers

In the current cabinet, the number of women grew from 27 ( 33% )to 37 which represents 37%.

The top five positions in cabinet have four women including Jessica Alupo (Vice President), Robinah Nabbanja (Prime Minister), Rebecca Kadaga(First deputy premier) and Lukia Nakadama (third deputy premier).

Uganda in this term got her first ever female Prime Minister.

In parliament, women MPs are at 34% of the total number of MPs whereas out of 34 Permanent Secretaries, 17(48.5%) are women.