Uganda: NRM's Todwong Hails Role Played By Tourism Sector in Uganda's Development

The National Resistance Movement party Secretary General Richard Todwong has hailed the role tourism sector has played towards the development of Uganda.

Todwong who was interacting with communities around Bwindi Impenetrable wildlife conservation centre on Tuesday as part of his working visit in Kigezi sub-region said that tourism is a key driver of economic in which people can easily generate income from natural resources as well as government also earning through taxes.

"Tourism is an increasingly important contributor to Uganda's economy. The industry contributes 7.75% of the total GDP and 6.7% of total national employment. As a value chain industry, tourism employs many people in the transport sector, tour guides, hotel operators, craft dealers and farmers who sell their farm produce to tourists,"Todwong said.

He urged members of the public to preserve these flora and fauna for the sustainability of the sector.

The NRM Secretary General also hailed the Uganda Wildlife Authority for efforts to protect the various game parks around the country.

"We would like to appreciate Uganda Wildlife Authority and community members around Bwindi wildlife conservation, a game park famous for mountain gorillas for protecting the flora and fauna. You have done a great job towards promoting tourism sector in Uganda,"Todwong said.

He also urged all Ugandans and international tourists to spare time and visit this endowed parts of Uganda to appreciate the beauty of nature.

"When you visit places in Kigezi that serve the two game parks of Bwindi- Mgahinga wildlife conservation, you will appreciate that Uganda is a Pearl of Africa as Winston Churchill said," he noted.

In a way of promoting tourism through culture, the Secretary General spent part of his time interacting with Batwa people who traditionally lived in the Eastern DRC forests and part of southwestern Uganda before they were assimilated into new culture. The indigenous occupants of the area as history states showcased their cultural dances.

Todwong who kicked off his week-long working visit to Kigezi sub-region will later head to Kisoro district where is expected to interact with party leaders to set tone for party mobilization, sensitization and assessment of salient issues in the area.

He is accompanied by NRM party senior directors; Deputy National Treasurer, Kyatuhaire Jaqueline, NRM party Electoral Commission Chairman, Dr. Tanga Odoi, Director for Mobilization, Seninde Rosemary and Director for Communication and public relations, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo.