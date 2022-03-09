Uganda: Mpuuga - We Should Work Together to Uplift Status of Women

The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said the celebration of Women's Day should draw attention to the many issues that affect women especially bad governance.

He said this has a tendency of filtering through all sectors of life where women would have loved to influence public affairs.

Mpuuga made the remarks as the country joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8

Mpuuga said the country should not only celebrate the day but also reflect on the causes of the suffering of women like unemployment, pregnancy-related deaths that claim not less than 15 mothers every day in the country.

"[We need to work together] as leaders and citizens, to uplift the livelihoods of women because for every woman we save, we are saving a nation, and for every woman we get out of poverty, we are empowering an entire community," said Mpuuga in his Women's Day message.

He said it is the duty of leaders to work together and ensure that women are safe at workplaces, in schools and everywhere.

"The born and unborn must be saved and it is our duty. On this day, I congratulate women at all stages and levels of life who toil every day to make this country great," he said.