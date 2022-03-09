Gambia: Sadibou Kamaso to Launch Manifesto Ahead of Gff Elections

8 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Football Federation presidential aspirant, Sadibou Kamaso will on Saturday 12th March 2022 launch his campaign and manifesto dubbed 'Starting XI' ahead of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) elections.

The event will be held at the B.O Semega Janneh hall in Serekunda East at 10am.

Kamaso will use the event to disclose his vision and ambition for Gambian football presidency as well as his means of restoring confidence into Gambian football stakeholders.

Mr. Kamaso has outlined his desire to resuscitate Gambian, believing football has gone down the drain in recent times.

The General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Hawks Football Club is a businessman and also helps manage Gambia international footballer Musa Barrow of Bologna.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X