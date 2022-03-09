Gambia: Sadibou Kamaso to Launch Manifesto Ahead of Gff Elections

Gambia Football Federation presidential aspirant, Sadibou Kamaso will on Saturday 12th March 2022 launch his campaign and manifesto dubbed 'Starting XI' ahead of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) elections.

The event will be held at the B.O Semega Janneh hall in Serekunda East at 10am.

Kamaso will use the event to disclose his vision and ambition for Gambian football presidency as well as his means of restoring confidence into Gambian football stakeholders.

Mr. Kamaso has outlined his desire to resuscitate Gambian, believing football has gone down the drain in recent times.

The General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Hawks Football Club is a businessman and also helps manage Gambia international footballer Musa Barrow of Bologna.