Gambia: ANDG Boosts New Yundum LBS With Learning Materials

The Association of Nigerians in the Diaspora based in United Kingdom (ANDG) on Thursday donated learning materials to New Yundum Lower Basic School.

The presentation ceremony which was held at the school ground was witnessed by staff and management of the school as well as regional directorate officials.

The donated learning materials include 7,790 exercise books, 4,032 pencils, 1,480 rulers, 2,550 pens and 3,600 sharpeners, amongst others.

Lamin Fatty, headmaster at New Yundum Lower Basic School thanked the Association for the magnanimous gesture.

"We are very grateful with you choosing our school to make such an important donation. I have no doubt that this donation will go a long way in helping both teachers, parents and the school to provide quality education for students," he said.

He added that the donation will also help his school to register great success in efficient service delivery through conducive learning and working conditions.

Bakery Tambedou, representative of the Regional Education Directorate thanked ANDG for complementing Government efforts.

He pointed out that Government cannot do it all alone and therefore called on other philanthropists, NGO and individuals to emulate ANDG.

"The donated materials will go a long way in helping students in their education as well as reduce some burden on some of their parents."

Dr. Sam Chima Ochulor, president of the Nigerian Community in Gambia thanked their counterparts in the Diaspora for such a benevolent intervention in the educational sector of The Gambia.

Dr. Ochulor, who also represented the Nigeria High Commissioner said Gambians were known to be sending students to Nigeria for learning while Nigerians came to The Gambia for teaching. But now Nigerians are coming here for teaching and learning."

He advised students to make best use of the materials.

Alfred Oye, a member of the Association said they formed the association after a group of friends who lived in The Gambia had a meeting and decided to come together as a group to help Gambian community.

"The main reason for forming this association is to help Gambian communities. This is because The Gambia afforded us the best hospitality compared to the various countries we travelled to before."

According to him, the materials are a tiny gesture from them to say 'thank you so much' to Gambians.

"This is just the beginning as we aim to continue doing this and other gestures yearly or from time-to-time in the country."