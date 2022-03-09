Gambia: Brikama Utd Squander Vital Points in 1st Tier

Brikama United on Friday squandered another vital points in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League following their 1-1 draw with Gamtel in their week-10 fixture played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

Brikama United drew with The Gambia Armed Forces prior to their clash with Gamtel, who are battling for the country's elite league title.

Both sides were enthusiastic for the significant three points to boost their league title ambitions but the match ended 1-1 to ensure they share the spoils.

Brikama United remained fifth-place on the first division league table with 16 points despite their 1-1 draw with Gamtel.

Gamtel climbed to 7th place on the top flight league table with 13 points following their 1-1 draw with Brikama United.

Brikama United and Gamtel will both contend to win their remaining six matches in the first round of the league campaign to increase their chances of lifting the 2021-2022 division one league title.