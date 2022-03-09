Gambia: Yusupha Njie Scores Fourth League Goal for Boavista

Scorpion's winger, Yusupha Njie scored his fourth Portuguese Primeira Liga goal of the season for his side, Boavista during their 1-1 home draw against Sporting Braga in their week-25 fixture played at the Estadio do Bessa on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored in the 53rd minute of the second half after he was played through on the left by Gustovo Sauer, then controlled the ball to slot it home to level the scores for Bosvista.

Sporting Braga opened the scoring through Ricardo Horta in the 37th minute of the first half.

The Banjul-born player has bagged a total of four goals and provided one assist in 20 league appearances for the Portuguese team.

The goal was the fifth scored by the Gambian international against Sporting Braga.

The draw leaves Boavista 12th position with 26 points, while Sporting Braga maintained 4th position with 46 points after 25 league matches.