Gambia: B4u Kiang West Stun PSV Wellingara in 2nd Division

B4U Kiang West last Thursday defeated PSV Wellingara 3-2 in their week-eleven fixure of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real de Banjul football field.

The duo were keen for victory to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

B4U Kiang West netted three goals in the match to clasp the significant three points.

PSV Wellingara scored two goals in the game, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win earned B4U Kiang West 9th place on the second division league table with 17 points.

PSV Wellingara dropped to fourth-place on the second tier table with 19 points after slipping to B4U Kiang West 3-2.