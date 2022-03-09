Gambia: 'New Pension Act to Reduce Cumbersome Bureaucracy'

The Permanent Secretary (PS) at the Personnel Management Office (PMO), Lamin Jawara, has described the new Public Service Pension Act as one that would undoubtedly reduce cumbersome bureaucracy currently being associated with the government pension process.

The new Public Service Pensions Bill 2022 was tabled before deputies at the National Assembly by Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray who doubles as the minister responsible for Civil Service Matters.

Expressing his delight over the passing of the bill by deputies at the National Assembly, PS Jawara commended the speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Mariam Jack-Denton and her outgoing deputies for their approval of the bill.

He also commended Her Excellency, the Vice President for her dedication and keen interest in ensuring that the Bill saw the light of the day.

PS Jawara recalled that Her Excellency appeared before the deputies at both Committee and Plenary levels for more than six times to ensure that the Public Service Pensions Bill, 2022 is approved by the deputies.

The bill according to PS Jawara, took PMO about three years to get to the National Assembly, adding that the delay was partly due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and mainly also due to thorough scrutiny by the Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) and Finance and Public Account Committee (FPAC).

"The new Public Service Pensions Act shall repeal the Public Service Pensions Act 1950 and the new Act shall centralise the Pension Administration under PMO," PS Jawara revealed.

He explained that the new Act shall be contributory as opposed to the current one, which is a non-contributory scheme, stating that the new formula for computing pension and gratuity will give civil servants enhanced pension and gratuity.

Because of its contributory nature, he added, the New Pension Act shall provide civil servants with additional benefits such as dependants' pension for five years, entitlement to some benefits upon resignation, a provision for a missing member, minimum and maximum pensions, among other things.