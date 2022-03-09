Gambia: Mustapha Jobe Inspires Kulukochi Utd FC to Triumph Over Falcons FC in Gunjur Knock-Out

Creative midfielder Mustapha Jobe alias Pedro inspired Kulukochi United FC to a slender 1-0 victory over Falcons FC in the 2021-2022 Gunjur knockout competition played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field.

Jobe scored for Kulukochi United FC in the 10th minute after the interval to earn the Kulukochi based-club a place in the second round of the Coastal Town knockout championship.

Falcons FC reacted quickly back for an equalise and crafted numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Kuluchi United FC.

