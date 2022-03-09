Ghana: Ghc 10 Million Youstart Project to Reduce Unemployment - -Ken Ofori-Atta

The government has set aside GHC10 billion to implement the YouStart project, which seeks to tackle unemployment and restore the economy to give people, especially the youth the confidence to pursue their ambitions.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, said this at the government Town Hall Meeting in Ho, to encourage an open and honest discussion about the economy.

Mr Ofori-Atta indicated that the government has clearly stated its aspirations to build a strong, robust, and entrepreneurial in the 2022 Annual Budget Statement.

The budget, he said, aims at transforming Ghana into an entrepreneurial state, where people are given the skills they need to establish their businesses and grow the economy to complement the government's efforts at providing jobs for the youth.

The Minister, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to pass the E-levy to enable the government to rake in revenue locally and address the rising public debt.

"The findings of an investigation indicated that 60,000 professionals, including doctors, lawyers, architects, and others, were not paying direct taxes to the government. The government needs to find a system that would ensure all-inclusive tax payment revenues, which is why the E-levy was introduced," he emphasised.