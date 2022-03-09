Gambia: Coaches Association Summits AFCON Report to GFF President

The Gambia Coaches Association yesterday, Monday submitted its AFCON technical report to the president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Lamin Kaba Bajo at the Football House in Kanifing.

The coaches, it would be recalled, travelled to the AFCON in Cameroon where they studied how different technicians prepare their teams; intended to share with the football stakeholders in a collective attempt to ensure technical development in the country's domestic game.

Executive Committee members Amat Cham and Lamin Sanneh were accompanied to the President's office by Kemo Ceesay, the Finance Director and acting General Secretary.

Mr. Bajo reaffirmed Football House's continuous supports towards the development of the technical aspect of the game.

Source: GFF