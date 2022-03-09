Gambia: Africell Reacts to 2021 Taxpayer Awards

Musa Ceesay, the director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations of Africell Gambia Ltd., one of the leading GSM service providers in the country has reacted to a tax award dubbed: Largest Taxpayer of the Year 2021 and Domestic VAT Taxpayer of the Year 2021.

The GSM company was awarded by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) at its 4 edition of Taxpayers' Award ceremony held at Kairaba Beach Hotel on 29 January 2022.

The award was presented by President Adama Barrow at the occasion.

At the event were cabinet ministers, senior government officials and the business community among others.

"This is not the first time Africell Gambia Ltd. received an award from the Gambia Revenue Authority. "In 2017, Africell Gambia Ltd. won the Largest Taxpayer of the Year," Mr. Ceesay recalled.

He expressed gratitude to GRA, saying it has always been a pleasure when Africell is recognised for its efforts and contribution towards the economic development of The Gambia where Africell has operated for the last 20years.

He said Africell is excited to be identified as one of the leading tax compliant out of many companies. "This is something that Africell Company cherished and delighted to receive."

He cited that Africell always participates in national development, supporting and complementing government's efforts in national development.

Mr. Ceesay thanked Africell customers for their cooperation, and patronage, saying without which Africell might find it difficult to support government's development initiatives.

He spoke on various issues and the relationship between Africell and the government of The Gambia, describing it as very cordial. Mr. Ceesay also commended the Staff of Africell and its dynamic management for their cooperation and encouragement.

He assured that Africell Gambia will continue to support the government's development initiatives in The Gambia.