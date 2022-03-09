Gambia Is a Sovereign State That Belongs to Gambians-Barrow

President Adama Barrow on Saturday said that The Gambia is a sovereign state that belongs to all Gambians, citing it's the collective responsibility of everyone to secure the country and make it a happy homeland.

Speaking during the 14 Convocation Ceremony of the University of The Gambia, Mr. Barrow said with the true spirit of national unity, "we can surely achieve our development targets."

"For greater impact, it is wise also to adequately accommodate, on our curriculum, the needs of the population, and provide the relevant quality and type of education required to address the negative socio-economic circumstances that characterise some of our communities. Furthermore, the education programmes we deliver should seek to unite our people in nation-building endeavours and prevent conflict and disorder."

In a genuine democracy like ours, he noted that citizens are guaranteed all the freedoms and rights they deserve; adding as patriots, "we must avoid division, and put the interest of the nation first."

Barrow continued that in this way, differences in opinion would not slow down 'our march towards a prosperous, peaceful and united Gambia for all of us.'

President Barrow indicated that it's common knowledge that quality education creates opportunities, and addresses socio-economic disparities, regional inequalities and uneven development, particularly in low-income countries.

"My government will remain committed to providing accessible quality education country-wide. A key objective for taking this approach is to break the existing social and economic barriers that hinder progress and quality living conditions. Another major objective, of course, is to enable the youth to realise and unleash their full potential," he promised.

He points out that life is dynamic, while indicating that it is necessary to occasionally review and re-define the aims and objectives of education in order to utilise it as a positive vehicle of change for peaceful world order.