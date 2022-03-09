Gambia: Boy Hit By Vehicle On Verge of Losing Both Legs

8 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay-Bah

Ebrima Camara, a 15-year old boy and resident of Latrikunda German who was on 5th December 2021 knocked by a female National People's Party (NPP) supporter with a vehicle during the victory celebration of President Adama Barrow is on the verge of losing both legs.

The accident led to the amputation of one of Ebrima Camara's legs.

According to a medical report issued by the management and board of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, the 15-year old sustained an open fracture of the left tibia when he was involved in the road accident.

An emergency above knee amputation was done on the 17th December 2021, added the report which also said that Ebrima's stump however got infected and he stayed in the ward on daily dressing and antibiotics.

The teenager also complained of pain and inability to flex the right knee, added the report which said that an x-ray was done and it showed a distal femoral fracture of the right femur.

In addition to the above, the boy now complains of neuralgic pain of the right lower limb.

Ebrima's father Pa Abdoulie Camara said his son was very hardworking and kind to them.

"He was helpful to us and will bring anything he got from his work to help us with our survival. Now that he has only one leg we will hold on to Allah," he said.

Mr Camara however solicited help from Government, NGOs, the private sector, companies, philanthropists and individuals to ensure his son regains his health.

