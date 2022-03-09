Gambia: 'Police Are Not Mediators of Land Dispute Between Busura/Talokoto'

8 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Police commissioner Pateh Jallow has clarified that The Gambia Police Force (GPF) is not the mediator of land dispute between Busura and Talokoto villages and that their recent visit to these communities was to visit the site the two villages claimed ownership and then report back to the authority.

The two neighboring communities were recently involved in a land dispute with each claiming ownership of a portion of land between the two villages.

Commissioner Jallow then advised the Alkalo of Talokoto, Olimatou Colley to inform all those land owners, who are busy constructing houses on the said disputed land to halt and wait for the court's decision.

"Whatever the court says that what the authority will do," Commissioner Jallow affirmed.

Alieu A. Faye, head of Busura village said the land dispute has been ongoing since 2015 and remains unresolved.

He accused the alkalo of Talokoto, Olimatou Colley of claiming ownership of the 68 hectares of land located in his village's community forest without justification.

However, Faye noted that during her recent engagement with the police authority in West Coast Region, she denied claiming ownership of any land belonging to Busura.

She argued that the land in question is situated in her village and not in Burusa village.

"The land is located inside Kombo East District. I am in my village and not in Busura village."

