Tanzania: Focus On Climate Change, Women Told

WOMEN throughout the country have been encouraged to take advantage of climate change-related investing opportunities in order to make a positive contribution to their communities.

The Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji made the remarks during the 'Ring the Bell for Gender Equality' campaign for International Women's Day (IWD) in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Dr Kijaji believes it is past time for women to consider areas where they may participate in the greater good of the environment, noting that opportunities exist in climate change that are gender-neutral.

"There are opportunities for climate solutions investments, such as forming companies that develop new and innovative technologies for renewable and alternative energy sources, or investing in sustainable and resilient agriculture and water infrastructure," she explained.

She went on to say that as Tanzania moves closer to 50/50, it is critical to assess how this will affect the environment and the economy. "To keep the globe, Africa, and Tanzania safe, serious environmental concerns require communities to act together."

Climate change, according to Mr Frank Ajilore, a resident representative of the International Financial Corporation (IFC), is one of the greatest global challenges that affects the region, generation, regardless of age, gender, class, or income groups, and if left unchecked, will push 123,000 million people into poverty over the next ten years.

Climate change, on the other hand, he claims, is a big economic opportunity that can boost GDP, create jobs, and speed up the shift to local development.

"Our study at the World Bank Group suggests that climate change has the potential to generate 23 trillion dollars in investment possibilities and 213,000 million employments in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and other sectors," Mr Ajilore added.

Chief Executive Officer of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), Mr Moremi Marwa said advancing gender equality in the context of climate crisis reduction is one of the current global challenges.

"Climate change and sustainability will have long-term consequences for the environment, economy, and social development."

"Women are increasingly being recognized as vulnerable to climate change since they make up majority of the population and rely on natural resources that are impacted by climate change," Mr Marwa added.

Mr Marwa stated that women are not only victims but also agencies with valuable perspectives and local expertise that can inform and influence solutions to combat climate change. As a result, their voices must not be silenced, because their presence at the table is critical.

"Because climate change is jeopardizing the enjoyment of human rights," he said, "we are highlighting the importance of ensuring that everyone is involved in identifying mitigation measures."

The UN Women's theme for IWD 2022 is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.' The theme recognizes the contributions of women around the world who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

Ring the Bell is a global initiative in which stock exchanges ring their opening or closing bells to commemorate IWD and promote the Women's Empowerment Principles.

The UN Global Compact, IFC, Sustainable Stock Exchanges, UN Women, the World Federation of Exchanges, and Women in ETFs collaborated on the initiative to raise awareness about the business case for women's economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender equality and sustainable development.