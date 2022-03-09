Tanzania: Tanapa Clarifies On 'Kili Cable Cars'

THE plan of introducing cable car service on Mount Kilimanjaro is still in its conceptual stage, after all.

Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) on Tuesday maintained that such a plan which would involve high-level analysis and preliminary risk assessment will see the inclusion of a wide array of stakeholders' perspectives before it materializes.

In a statement signed by the conservation agency's Senior Assistant Conservation Commissioner-In-Charge of Corporate Communications Pascal Shelutete, a feasibility study on the proposed plan which has also had its fair share of criticism from conservation enthusiasts was still ongoing.

"The subject matter has continued to involve a number of stakeholders and none of them has given a nod to its execution," explained Mr Shelutete.

The agencies which are currently scratching their heads on the introduction of cable cars on the Kili include the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) National Commission, National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and TANAPA.

The Conservation agency also maintained that it was yet to enter into agreement with any institution regarding the execution of the project.

TANAPA's clarification comes on the same day as tourism and conservation stakeholders convened in a day-long meeting in Kilimanjaro region to deliberate on the issue.

During the meeting, organisations, whose members voted against the contentious issue, include the flamboyant Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO), Tanzania Tour Guides Association (TTGA), Tanzania Porters' Organisation (TPO), Tanzania Local Tour Operators (TLTO) and the Mount Kilimanjaro Porters Society (MKPS).

Three years ago, the government announced an ambitious plan that would see a cable car installed on Mount Kilimanjaro in its quest for quadrupling annual tourists' number to Africa's highest mountain from 50,000 to 200,000.

The tour operators say the plan would degrade Mount Kilimanjaro's prime tourism status and the environment while others dispute the tendering process.

Meanwhile, a group of organ donors is set to conquer Africa's rooftop this week.

Kidney donor Bobby McLaughlin and the other players in the 2020 Yahtzee tournament were members of Kidney Donor Athletes, a group of sports-minded people who had each donated a kidney to someone in need.

The other five players said they'd love to tag along to the summit of the world's tallest free-standing mountain rise, and a grand idea was hatched.

"We thought, 'How about if we use this climb to raise awareness and show everyone that you can still lead a healthy and active life if you donate a kidney?' " said McLaughlin, a former college soccer coach who lives in Seattle, in an interview published on https://www.washingtonpost.com/.

The group hopes the trek, which will begin Friday, will help dispel the notion that donors can't live full lives with one kidney, said Kidney Donor Athletes founder Tracey Hulick, who donated a kidney to a stranger in May 2017.