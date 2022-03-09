Tanzania: Tz to Reverse Afchpr Withdrawal

THE government is revisiting its decision to withdraw the right of individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to directly access the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) and discussions are at an advanced stage.

Constitutional and Legal Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene made the announcement on Tuesday when he met with top officials from the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) that paid a courtesy visit at the ministry.

Tanzania, which hosts the African Court whose seat is in Arusha, became the second country after Rwanda to withdraw the right of individuals and NGOs to directly access the African Court in 2019.

On 14 November 14th 2019, the government signed the notice of withdrawal of the declaration made under Article 34(6) of the African Court Protocol on the African Charter for the Establishment of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR). This notification was sent to the African Union on November 21st of the same year.

Mr Simbachawene said there are ongoing discussions in the government on the matter and soon a decision will be reached and made public.

He said the government withdrew from the clause due to some reasons, some of which have been overtaken by events.

"The court is in Tanzania and it is not good that we do not fully put our support. It is just a matter of time; a decision will be announced," he said.

The minister insisted that Tanzania remains committed to upholding human rights and collaborating with the international community on the same.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa assured that Tanzania is in full support of the AfCHPR mandate.

The Premier said the East African nation supports human rights issues such as rule of law and justice, which he said were a prerequisite to socio-economic development.

Mr Majaliwa, who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the opening of the AfCHPR's judicial year in Arusha, insisted that Tanzania continues to uphold human rights principles, despite withdrawing the right of individuals and NGOs to directly access the Court.

"The government will continue to closely work with the continental court in justice dispensation," the PM assured.

He however admitted that the performance of the court has in the recent past been affected by some countries' withdrawal, urging the Court to exercise faith on State Parties.

In May last year, President Samia hinted that the government could revisit the decision of withdrawing from the court.

On his part, THRDC Coordinator, Onesmo Olengurumwa committed to continue to build relationships with the government, particularly the ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs.

He said, "THRDC welcomes Tanzania's recent announcement towards possibilities of reversing the decision to withdraw from a Clause that allows individuals and CSOs to file cases directly with the African Court."

Ends

... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ....