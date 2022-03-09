Tanzania: Samia At One - Govt Improves Land Ownership, Proper Settlement

THE Ministry of Land and Human Settlement Development has recorded remarkable achievements during the first 12 months of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, among them ensuring that each piece of land in the country is identified, planned, surveyed and owned legally.

The move has, thus, ensured improved proper settlement as well as an increase in government revenues from the sector.

Outlining her ministry's key achievements during President Samia's one-year in office, the Minister, Dr Angelina Mabula, said through those initiatives, her ministry had played a key role in hiking the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister said that the government had equally empowered all regional and district offices by providing working equipment, financial and human resources, training as well as putting up appropriate ICT systems in order to increase efficiency.

"Between March 2021 and February 2022 about 41,533 title deeds were registered compared to 34,588 that were registered during the corresponding period in 2020, an equivalent of 20 per cent," she noted.

Another notable achievement, added Dr Mabula, is that out of title deeds provided between March 2021 and February 2022, about 3,735 of them are electronic deeds provided via ILMIS compared to 2,402 electronic title deeds that were issued during a similar period in 2020. An increase she said was equivalent to 55.5 percent.

In another development, Dr Mabula said her ministry had managed to resolve a number of land disputes by implementing different strategies in collaboration with sectoral ministries as well as defense and security organs.

Among key strategies include intensifying official measures to ensure people are legally owning their plots, including pace in planning as well as averting illegal inversion and intensifying dialogue with land stakeholders.

Dr Mabula also said that a team of eight ministries that were coordinated by her ministry to traverse through 975 villages between October 05 and 20,2021 had done a commendable job in solving land disputes and that the team had provided good feedback on the decision by the cabinet on August 07, 2021, prior to the working tour of the villages.

On the collection of revenue accrued from the land sector, the minister said her ministry managed to collect 122.4bn/- between March 2021 and February 2022.

In empowering the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Dr Mabula said the government had helped the former to acquire 20bn/- for construction of 1,000 low-cost residential houses in the capital city, as well as Enabling it financially to implement strategic projects in different areas countrywide.