Ghana: Let's Work Hard to Keep the Peace We Enjoy in Our Country - - Dr Adomako Kissi

8 March 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Patience Anaadem

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr Adomako Kissi has said peace is essential if the country is to reach its full potential and has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to work hard to keep the peace in the country.

Speaking at the 65th Independence Parade held in Accra, he said "Conflict is still upon us as a world and I will encourage all of us here, even as Russia and Ukraine are having issues, we do not want a Russia-Ukraine issue in Ghana... at any point in time, we in the Chamber (Parliament) are now working hard to ensure that we agree and disagree amicably."

The MP also encouraged the youth to pursue their education with zeal and resilience. "Our education should focus on how we respect the elderly, our parents, and authority, not just how we search for jobs and work in industries, every bit of education gained will ultimately help you with the decisions you make in life," he said.

He added that, if Ghanaians made up their hearts and minds to work consistently, the nation would forever be made great and strong.

