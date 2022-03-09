Ghana: Stop Shady Practices At Sports Ministry- - Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif has urged members of the Audit Committee to ensure that corrupt practices in the ministry are nipped in the bud.

He noted that the Ministry has constantly been under scrutiny from the public due to its strategic importance and public interest, hence the need to have a working Audit Committee to serve in the interest of the public.

Mr Mustapha, who was inaugurating a Five-Member Audit Committee of the MoYS, charged the committee to use their power to support the Ministry to achieve its directive.

He also appealed to the committee to support the Ministry to deliver on its mandate in a transparent and accountable manner.

The inauguration of the committee is in accordance with sections 86(1) and 103(1) of the Public Financial Act, 2016 (Act 921), which requires all government institutions to establish Audit Committees which places a lot of responsibility on committee members, to provide direction and guidance to the Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry.

On his part, the Chief Director for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, expressed confidence in the newly constituted Audit Committee and charged them to use the power reposed in them to change the narrative as far as transparency and accountability are concerned.

Members of the newly created committee were Mr Vug Nanke, (Internal Audit Agency), Mrs Ernestina Okailey Djanetey, (IAA), Mr Frank Sinatra Nkrumah, (ICAG), Mr Harrison K. Sasu, (MoYS) and Mrs Cynthia Mettle-Nunoo (MoYS).